YouDay: Use your gifts and talents

Coach LaMonte reminds us our gifts and talents are useless if we do not use them correctly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mother camel and her baby were talking one day. The baby camel asked his mom, “Why do we have big bumps on our back?” The mom answered, “We live in the desert where there is not much water. Our humps store water to help us survive.”

The baby camel then asked, “Why do we have long legs with rounded feet?” His mother replied, “They help us walk through the sand.”

The baby then asked, “Why are my eyelashes so long?” The mother replied, “They offer you protection from sand when it blows in the wind.”

Finally, the baby asked, “If we have all of these natural abilities to survive in the desert, why are we living in the zoo?"

Remember my friend your gifts, talents, and skills won’t be useful if you’re not in the right environment.

