YouDay: A dose of validation for you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I believe someone who watched this moment today thought you would never make this far. So many people counted you out and said you were finished. For a season of your life, you believed it and you gave the weight and validation of their words. Today all that changes!

At this moment you must decide if you will continue to justify their words or speak new life into your life. Those people spoke because they didn't understand, nor recognize the champion that lived within you. Nor did they discern that you are a person favored for greatness. They spoke not realizing that everything they did to you or said about you, would one day return to their doorstep. I truly believe that many people are living in the words they intended for others but bounced back to them. It is imperative that we are careful what we speak to ourselves and release to others. The bounce-back words are the worst.