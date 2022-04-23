YouDay: Stop letting excuses hold you back

In this YouDay moment, Coach Lamonte asks: What do you have to lose?

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What is the one thing that is holding you back?

We all have that fear that is preventing us from stepping out and doing something we have never done.

I know how that fear can kick in and stand in the way of the next major season of our lives. The days are getting shorter, and we are aging daily, so when will the right moment be that moment?

MORE FROM COACH LAMONTE: YouDay: We reap what we sow

We hide behind excuses believing they are protecting us but they are working against us, becoming the enemy of our progress.

What do you have to lose? If you've never had something you desired why not go for it? Whatever it is, what are you waiting for? That thing -- it's calling you. Answer it.

-Coach LaMonte

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

MORE FROM COACH LAMONTE: YouDay: You can start over at any time

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts