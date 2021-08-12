YouDay: When change happens, change yourself

Coach LaMonte says we can't approach new seasons of life as the same people we were before said seasons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Change is not change until you change, and that change only happens when you purpose in your heart that a change is needed.

There is an old spiritual principle that says you can't put new wine in an old wineskin. That means something new was never intended to be placed in something old. So why are you trying to place an old version of you into a new version of who you are expected to become?

You are not the person you once were. Change has happened whether you accept it or not. The revelation is in many cases you didn't control the change. It just happened.

Now is the time to control your change. You know the things about you that you dislike, so do something about it.