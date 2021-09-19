YouDay: Who wags the tail?

Coach LaMonte says we must lead with our thoughts to make the changes we want.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In our relationships, we have to have difficult conversations. And we also have to ask ourselves difficult questions.

The question today: could things be the way that they are because you think the way that you do?

Take a look around you. Your environment is a visual picture of the thoughts that you consented to. Whatever you think about daily will eventually make its way into your future. But at any moment, you have the power to change, and your mind and everything around you will respond.

Refuse to consent to the thoughts that weigh you down and hold you back from living your best life every day. Now, your thoughts will lead your life.

Remember, the tail doesn't wag the dog -- the dog wags the tail. You are in complete control. So my question is, what is the one thought that you could change that could change everything?