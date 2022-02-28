YouDay: William H. Hastie's note on mistakes

Coach LaMonte says the past is what we learn from for a better future.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American lawyer, judge, and civil rights advocate William H. Hastie once said "History informs us of past mistakes from which we can learn without repeating them".

Have you learned from the mistakes of your past, or are you repeating them today? We have become creatures of habit, but are those habits creating creatures we resent? The past is to be a guide of what worked, what didn't, and how we can refine and do it better.

Moments once lived had their time to shine, but today is screaming for the opportunity to show you what you can be. Escape the grips of yesterday and allow this moment to become your best moment.

You will only compete with the version of you you once were; there is no competition if the competition is alike. Think on that one.