YouDay: The condition of your life is determined by the words you do and don't say

Coach LaMonte explains how the power of your words can position you for success or failure.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Could your mouth be working against you? The power of the spoken word is one of life's greatest mysteries. The condition of your life is determined by the words you say and don't say.

If you were to look at the condition of a person's life -- successful or unsuccessful -- after evaluating daily habits and goals, next you must investigate what is being spoken.

There is, however, a unique characteristic associated with every word. Words are emotionless, obedient, and nondiscrimination.

Words are our greatest servants, anxious to obey their master, willing to bring into our lives whatsoever we speak.

What this means is every word you release from your mouth is inevitably going to become a part of your life.

Keeping this in mind, what new rules will you allow to govern your mouth?

-Coach LaMonte

