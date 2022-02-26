YouDay: You are capable of doing great things

You are capable of doing great things regardless of your background.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jesse LeRoy Brown, the first African-American aviator in the U.S. Navy, once said, "if I became a pilot in the Navy, it is possible for any Black man to become something great. I'm the beginning of things to come."

I recall moments in my life when I was told I could never accomplish great things. Holding on to those words, one day believing them, the next using them as fuel to empower me... I knew if I lost me, the haters won.

You will do in life what you permit yourself to do, and that permission is based on what you accept. I decided my fact was greater than another man's opinion. You are capable of doing great things regardless of your background.

So let the haters talk about you behind your back. They're behind you for a reason.