YouDay: You know your purpose

Coach LaMonte says if you're questioning what you're meant for, dig deeper into who you are.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have ever asked the question "what is my purpose and why am I here", the fastest answer to that question is to ask yourself "what am I passionate about, what makes me angry, and what void in the world do I have the power to fill".

I define PURPOSE as this: Passion Understood which Responds to Problems Observed where Struggles are Eliminated. You possess answers to problems that exist, and those problems will remain until you answer the call to correct them.

MORE YOUDAY: Listening to the wrong voices can lead you in the wrong direction

Now is not the time to recede to silence when your voice is needed. Listen, you are a world changer who can change the world you see. Not everyone will see the problems in the world you see, but because you see it, it's your responsibility to change it.