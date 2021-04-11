YouDay: You don't have to be a mystery to yourself

Investigate every area of your life; the areas you enjoy and the areas you loathe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You no longer have to be a mystery to yourself. We spend so much time trying to figure ourselves out that our wondering leaves us stagnant and we find ourselves doing nothing.

There are so many who are going through the motions of life without experiencing life. We are alive. We have so much life within us. We are NOT the living dead! The grave has not touched you.

Don't become a zombie allowing life to sway you like like a leaf in the wind. Bring control and clarity to your life and control will become your greatest force. If there are things not understood about who you are-solve the mystery. Put your detective hat on and get to work.

Bring to justice the elements in this world that tried to knock you off your game. It's your time, your moment- live like it.