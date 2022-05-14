Tyce Pender, 14, started his own lawn service to help fund a heartwarming project.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAYCE, S.C. — Tyce Pender from Cayce just started his own lawn care business at only 14-years-old.

"Right now I have seven people signed up," Pender explained. "Three of those are already booked and two are getting quotes from me."

After his older brother got a job, Tyce felt inspired to start looking for work too.

He tried reaching out to the community on Facebook for help, but did not have much luck finding a place that would hire so young. This did not deter the young entrepreneur, because he had an idea.

"I used to cut grass with my oldest brother, and so I thought... I could just cut grasses," Tyce said.

He went to his mom, Marcy Jenkins, and asked for a small business loan to get his startup off the ground.

"I'm glad that he wanted to do this and even if he really doesn't make anything it's good for him...We're very proud of Tyce and he tries really hard and he's got so many goals," Marcy said.

Once he had the supplies for lawn service, he went back to Facebook to ask the community if anyone needed mowing services, and got more than 100 replies.

Hi my name is Tyce. I am 14 years old and today my mom gave me a business loan and i was able to purchase a rechargeable... Posted by Tyce Rey Diaz on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Within a week he already had lawn care appointments set up. One of those appointments was Sarah Larrabee in West Columbia, who says Tyce is a cut above the rest.

"It went so well, he was such a sweet kid, so polite and like just so happy to be there and excited to have his first job, and it was just so sweet," Larabee stated.

Tyce says he plans to keep running his lawn care business until he graduates from high school, and he's hoping in that time he can raise enough money for a special goal.

"I have a step dad... and I want him to adopt me so I'm planning to save up a lot of money to help pay for the lawyer," the boy explained.

Tyce says he does not have set pricing for his lawn service right now, but if you call him for service he will work with you based on what you can afford.

As he gets out of school for the summer in the next few weeks, he is hoping to mow even more lawns.