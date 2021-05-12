Sticking to new hobbies

Thinking about starting a new hobby? Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb shares some advice.

With the Christmas holiday around the corner, many of you will have some time off. And during the downtime, you might want to try something new, whether it’s dancing, painting, trying a recent activity. We hear that it’s great to start new things, but what if you think that you’re no good at it. Should you quit? Or, should you keep trying?

When you keep trying at a new activity that you feel you’re not good at, you show tenacity and persistence. The more you practice, the more you get better. Think about it. When you first rode a bicycle, you were unsteady; your foot would touch the ground, you probably fell from time to time. But, with continued practice, you succeeded in learning to ride a bicycle. You develop more confidence in yourself. You prove to yourself that you can do it.

Embarrassment is part of learning a new skill because, as an adult, you have certain expectations that you can get it right the first time. And when you don’t, and someone is watching, you can get embarrassed and be hard on yourself. Instead, remember that mistakes are part of learning. Impress yourself, not others. If you make a mistake, then you can poke fun of it. If you call yourself on it, there isn’t anything to say.

The time to consider quitting is if you’re not enjoying the activity anymore. If it becomes a chore instead of a joy, then it’s time to throw in the towel and try something new. Make sure that you quit for the right reasons. Meaning that it’s right for you, not because of how other people make you feel about your skill level.