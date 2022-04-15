The cross is located on Wears Valley Road in Pigeon Forge. The First Baptist Church of Pigeon Forge lit it.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — An enormous cross that can be seen throughout most of the Pigeon Forge area is shined on the evening of Good Friday.

Pigeon Forge's Department of Tourism announced the lighting on Thursday. The cross is around 110 feet tall and weighs around 60,000 pounds, made with a steel framework and covered with painted metal. Officials said it can be seen throughout most of the city.

The First Baptist Church of Pigeon Forge hosted the lighting, according to a release from officials. It will start around 8:30 p.m. and the event was located on Wears Valley Road.

The cross was built in the mountains, surrounded by trees and jutting up beyond their peaks.

For many Christians, Good Friday commemorates the day when Jesus Christ was crucified. In the early days of Christianity, it was observed as a day of penance and grief. It is always held the day before Easter Sunday. It is also one of the most significant days of the Holy Week, including Holy Saturday and Palm Sunday.

Many events are planned across East Tennessee to celebrate Easter, including tons of egg hunts!