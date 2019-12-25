GRAND RONDE, Ore. — It's not unusual to decorate for the holidays. But an Oregon woman is going well beyond the typical Christmas trees and stockings.

Veronica Gaston has decked out her home in Grand Ronde with 2,222 snowmen.

“I got cookie jars, I got Christmas ornaments and stuff that has hidden pictures of snowmen on it. I’ve got my light ones… and then I found plates,” she said. “So, it just kind of grew. The more snowmen stuff I saw I said, ‘that’s got to come home.’ Pretty soon, it just exploded to 2,222.”

And Gaston isn't stopping. She says she hopes to decorate her home with as many as 5,000 snowmen in the future.