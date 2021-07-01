Airbnb adds reservation restrictions for July 4th holiday weekend

The goal is to help prevent unauthorized parties from taking place at the short-term rental properties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last year, Airbnb launched its global party ban. Now, the company says that the same commitment to trust and safety continues even more so during holiday weekends like July Fourth, where there is an increased risk for house party reservations.

Through the use of new technology, Airbnb is now able to restrict certain reservations in hopes of decreasing the risk of these unauthorized parties.

“What the system does if you are under 25 and don’t have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb we are going to prevent you from making an entire home-booking local to where you live," Airbnb Trust and Safety Communications spokesperson Ben Breit said.

Within the first year, the system has been used to block more than 5,000 people in Charlotte who attempted to make those restricted reservations.

More specifically, during the holiday weekends like July Fourth, Airbnb says it will also restrict anyone without a history of positive reviews from making a one-night reservation -- no matter the location.

“It’s just not something we want, not something our hosts want, not something neighbors want, not something elected officials want, so we are going to continue to invest in these types of systems and rules to try and prevent unauthorized parties," Breit said.