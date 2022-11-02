Biltmore kicks off 2022 holiday season with Christmas tree-raising

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The holidays have begun at Biltmore. The estate will celebrate the arrival and raising of its centerpiece - a 35-foot tall, 3,000-pound Fraser fir - on Wednesday.
The tree will be located in the Banquet Hall.
The annual arrival of the tree via horse-drawn carriage is normally a popular event for visitors, who would gather on The Biltmore House's front lawn to view it. For the past two years the event was closed to the public due to COVID-19. This year, the estate opted to do the event before opening hours and restrict attendance to media.
Biltmore House itself will be home to 62 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland and 175 traditional poinsettias that are refreshed and replaced mid-season.
