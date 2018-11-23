CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shoppers across the Carolinas hoped to cash in on good deals on Black Friday.

Lines formed early in front of stores like Kohl’s at Steele Creek and Bass Pro Shops as shoppers waited for doors to open.

"We've sort of shopped ourselves out of our shoes because our feet were killing us,” said Karen, a shopper from Salisbury at Bass Pro Shops. “It's been pretty, a pretty busy night."

People wanting to find Christmas gifts for loved ones packed into stores, leaving with their arms loaded with shopping bags.

"I get the best deals,” said Kylee Ross, a shopper at Kohl’s. “You can get stuff for cheap.”

Some shoppers said they came out looking for discounts and savings.

“We wanted the sales, and we’re on a budget, especially me 'cause I’m retired,” said Darlene Jones. “So, being on a retired budget, you got to watch your pennies, and it’s been worth it.”

Other shoppers told NBC Charlotte Black Friday is just part of their holiday family tradition. Gloria Smith and her family all went shopping wearing matching t-shirts that read “Black Friday Squad”.

"We go as a family, and we just wanted to do something a little bit different and look like we were all together,” Smith said.

A National Retail Federation holiday survey shows the top gifts people want to receive this year are gift cards, clothing, and accessories, followed by books and other media.

Those items and more were on shoppers’ lists as they planned out their list of gifts to buy and where to get them for a steal.

“I love the crazy of Black Friday shopping,” Ross said.

© 2018 WCNC