American Federation of Arts director recognized during Black History Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The long-awaited Picasso Landscape exhibition at the Mint Museum Uptown is sold out for the opening weekend.

It's another successful traveling exhibition for Pauline Forlenza.

Forlenza came from the financial world to become the director of the American Federation of Arts in 2012. She said she came into the position at a time when the industry was looking for diverse voices leading institutions. For Forlenza as a Black woman, that meant the world to her.

"It was my pride and joy to head the AFA at that moment," she said.

In her 10 years, the organization's exhibition program has grown.

"There's definitely a lot more artists of color being represented in museums, in addition to women artists," Forlenza said.

She told WCNC Charlotte she's excited to incorporate the art of Charlotte's own Romare Bearden in the same space as Picasso.

"You have two artists, an African-American artist, and a European artist, like Picasso, in conversation with each other," Forlenza explained. "And those are the kinds of stories I love to see happen."

She added that being a role model to other young people is something she also doesn't take lightly.

"A young lady came up to me and said, 'Well I'm so happy to see an African-American woman had something to do with bringing Picasso to this museum'. I said 'I'm proud of that. I'm happy to continue inspiring younger folks.'"

Forlenza said she'll return to the Queen City in 2024 to showcase the works of another African-American artist, Whitfield Lovell.