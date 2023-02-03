West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

Archive CLT's owner is using Black history and literature to serve up inspiration to her customers as evidence of what can be achieved.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more.

Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.

Cheryse Terry opened up Archive CLT six months ago with Black history at the forefront.

“I’m from this side of town, I felt like it was a need. There's no space for us on this side of town," Terry said. "On the bookshelves, we have pioneers of entertainment and sports and Black publications. I want them to see themselves in a positive light."

Kenya Augurson, a barista at Archive CLT, says the works serve as inspiration.

“I don’t see a lot of places like this," Augurson said. "In a way, it's like I have a family and community."

U.S. Census data shows from 2017 to 2019, the number of Black-owned businesses skyrocketed. There's an estimated total of more than 140,000 Black-owned shops operating across the country nationwide.

For Terry, it's a chance to serve a community that today she said is still underrepresented.

“I’m grateful to be a part of the legacy that came before me," Terry said. "This building being historically Black-owned, Charlotte Post carried business out of here. We need to have more things like this. We have to go back to the roots of leaning on each other."

