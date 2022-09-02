Black-owned dentistry celebrates Black History Month with their own milestones

If you asked the Lyons what they had on their vision board they’d tell everything but a business partnership with the NBA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Black History month WCNC is highlighting people who are creating their own history right here in the Charlotte community.

This year, Smile Saavy owners Drew and Joya Lyons are celebrating their 8th year in business.

If you asked the Lyons what they had on their vision board they’d tell everything but a business partnership with the NBA.

But to their surprise, it happened!

“To see it come to fruition is something we want to carry with great responsibility honor and pride," Drew Lyons said.

The black-owned dentistry specializes in everything from cosmetic dentistry to implant restorations. Now they’re teaming up with the Charlotte Hornets to create more smiles.

“Fun dates nights, we have online social media campaigns but the cool thing about it is we like to see how we can partner with them in the community as well," Joya Lyons said.

The partnership made Smile Savvy the first and only Black-owned dental partner and one of the few Black-owned companies to have a partnership deal with the NBA.

“By being the first we hope this opens more doors to other partnerships with other minorities and small businesses," Joya Lyons said.

Outside of the office, the Lyons are hoping to use this accomplishment as a way to show others they too can shoot reach for the stars.

Through Smile Saavy, the married couple gives away four free smile makeovers a year to those in need.

Aside from that, Joya and her sister also mentor through SCORE INC.

“Which stands for Successful, Confident, Regal and Engaging," Joya Lyons said.

Their mission is to make sure minorities are represented in STEM fields.

With the Hornets deal, they can broaden their reach.

“Black History means overcoming, breaking down barriers not being afraid to be the first or the only one doing something because of adversity,” Joya Lyons said.

“It means standing on the shoulders of giants that came before me my ancestors surviving and doing whatever they could to make this opportunity so I’m not going to fumble it," Lyons said.

