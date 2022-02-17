x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Black History Month

Charlotte author and publisher working to close the diversity gap in children’s literature

Aniesha Jackson has worked in education for more than 15 years, and now she is working to promote social and emotional learning for minority children in books.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After working more than a decade in education, Aneisha Jackson said she noticed a diversity gap in children’s literature.

"I just want to normalize Black and brown children," Jackson said.  "I honestly got tired of reading to students that look like me, but don’t have books that represent them."

She said as an educator, a counselor and a mom it was important for her to change the narrative.

"You see all these amazing books on love your hair and all these careers, but when we talk about anger, citizenship, and character traits there was nothing there," Jackson said.

RELATED: Charlotte couple recognized for breaking barriers

She said every day she tells her children they're loved and wonderfully made; however, when they go outside they don’t receive the same message.

That's why she produced her first book," Queen Kia 8-step Guides to Friendships."

Credit: Amazon

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Her goal is to help students navigate through everyday issues while featuring black and brown children in a positive light.

"Kia is a brown girl, she is spunky with a little bit of sass but she loves to help kids," Jackson said.

She said kids are more likely to follow what the character is doing if they can relate to them, and when they see themselves they're more engaged.

RELATED: People that you should know for Black History Month 2022

She is planning to continue working to change the narrative and promote kindness and respect book by book.

"I know from personal experience when kids see themselves they feel affirmed they feel seen and they’re much more engaging," she said.

Click here to buy the book on Amazon.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

In Other News

Charlotte author and publisher working to close the diversity gap in children’s literature