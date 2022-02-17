Charlotte author and publisher working to close the diversity gap in children’s literature

Aniesha Jackson has worked in education for more than 15 years, and now she is working to promote social and emotional learning for minority children in books.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After working more than a decade in education, Aneisha Jackson said she noticed a diversity gap in children’s literature.

"I just want to normalize Black and brown children," Jackson said. "I honestly got tired of reading to students that look like me, but don’t have books that represent them."

She said as an educator, a counselor and a mom it was important for her to change the narrative.

"You see all these amazing books on love your hair and all these careers, but when we talk about anger, citizenship, and character traits there was nothing there," Jackson said.

She said every day she tells her children they're loved and wonderfully made; however, when they go outside they don’t receive the same message.

That's why she produced her first book," Queen Kia 8-step Guides to Friendships."

Her goal is to help students navigate through everyday issues while featuring black and brown children in a positive light.

"Kia is a brown girl, she is spunky with a little bit of sass but she loves to help kids," Jackson said.

She said kids are more likely to follow what the character is doing if they can relate to them, and when they see themselves they're more engaged.

She is planning to continue working to change the narrative and promote kindness and respect book by book.

"I know from personal experience when kids see themselves they feel affirmed they feel seen and they’re much more engaging," she said.

