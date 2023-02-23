Honeywell Charlotte exec uses his personal story and passion to inspire next generation

Robert Robinson often shares the story of his "why" with students to help them discover their own passion and purpose in life.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The leader of one of Charlotte’s newest and largest tech companies is using his personal story and passion to inspire the next generation of minority engineers to pursue their own purpose.

"One of my main commitments and focus is the ability to give back to the next generation," Robert Robinson, vice president and general manager at Honeywell’s Health Solution business, said. "That commitment is really what propelled me to be successful."

When Honeywell officially opened its headquarters in 2021 -- inside of a brand-new building in Uptown on Mint Street near Bank of America -- Robinson moved to the Charlotte area to oversee roughly 750 employees who pioneer, design and manufacture a branch of the company's medical equipment that is the lifeblood of health care.

“It's almost like a calling for us to deliver what we do on a day-to-day basis,” Robinson told WCNC Charlotte. “We see directly the impact that we have on lives.”

Despite a natural affinity for technology and parents who pushed him to excel, health care hasn’t always been Robinson’s love.

Automotive and aerospace were his initial interests, but he soon discovered tech was in every aspect of life -- including health care.

"I've always had some interest in health care, in technology, but never really knew how to connect that dot," he explained. "What Honeywell has done for me is really enabled me to connect that dot."

In addition to having a sibling who is a practicing physician, a sacrifice Robinson made as a young child enhanced his interest in health care. Before his parents emigrated to the states from Nigeria, he donated a kidney to his little sister.

"As a big brother, I think one of the natural instincts you have is to protect your little one and protect your little sister," he said.

Robinson's humility hardly allows him to highlight his experience as a living organ donor, but when you talk to him and listen carefully to his mission it becomes clear it's the hidden "why" that drives a lot of what he has done with his career.

“We really have to dig deep and ask ourselves, 'Why,'" Robinson said. "What is our 'Why?' Why do we do the things we do [them]? What motivates us? What drives us?"

That's the message he delivers when he's speaking to engineering students at 10 historically Black colleges across the country sponsored by Honeywell. Robinson serves as one of the executive sponsors for Southern University A&M in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he said he's able to express his commitment to inclusion and diversity.

“There is a significant amount of legacy that every one of us needs to walk to uphold, and most importantly, to give back," Robinson said.