How Michael Jordan helped to open a $7 million clinic in Charlotte

Jordan and Novant Health opened two clinics in Charlotte, providing health care to underserved communities.

Today we are honoring NBA legend Michael Jordan, but not just for his contributions to the game of basketball.

The Charlotte Hornets owners and Novant Health have opened two medical clinics providing vital access to care for people in the city's north end and west Charlotte.

The clinics were made possible by a $7 million grant by Jordan.