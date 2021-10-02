x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Black History Month

How Michael Jordan helped to open a $7 million clinic in Charlotte

Jordan and Novant Health opened two clinics in Charlotte, providing health care to underserved communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All this month, WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Today we are honoring NBA legend Michael Jordan, but not just for his contributions to the game of basketball.

The Charlotte Hornets owners and Novant Health have opened two medical clinics providing vital access to care for people in the city's north end and west Charlotte.

The clinics were made possible by a $7 million grant by Jordan.

RELATED: The progression of the Black vote in America | For The Culture

To learn more, go to our Black History Month page on the WCNC Charlotte website and or mobile app.

RELATED: Meet the first Black nurse to integrate the public health system in Mecklenburg County