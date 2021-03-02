Black History Month in Charlotte: Dorothy Counts-Scoggins

The 15-year-old faced a crowd of hecklers as she walked into what was then known as Harding High.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All this month WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Today we are honoring Dorothy Counts-Scoggins. In 1957, she helped to integrate Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The 15-year-old faced a crowd of hecklers as she walked into what was then known as Harding High. That historic encounter resulted in this famous photograph.

After four days of harassment, her parents withdrew her from the school.