How Oprah recognized one of the youngest and first Black pharmacy owners in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All this month WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Today we are honoring Dr. Martez Prince, the owner of Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center.

Dr. Prince opened the east Charlotte location in 2015, making him the youngest and one of the first Black pharmacy owners in Charlotte.

Oprah handpicked premier to host a wellness event all about mind, body and spirit as part of the Media Mogul's 2020 vision tour.