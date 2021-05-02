The first Black students at UNC-Chapel Hill's law school

In 1951, five Black men became the first African American students at UNC's school of law. This paved the road of opportunity for other Black students at UNC.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — All this month WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Today we are honoring pioneers who broke down barriers at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

In 1951, five men enrolled in the UNC School of Law, following a court order that said the law school must admit Black students.

They paved the way for students like Oscar Diggs, who became the first African-American admitted to Carolina's Medical School.