The first Black students at UNC-Chapel Hill's law school

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — All this month WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.
Today we are honoring pioneers who broke down barriers at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
In 1951, five men enrolled in the UNC School of Law, following a court order that said the law school must admit Black students.
They paved the way for students like Oscar Diggs, who became the first African-American admitted to Carolina's Medical School.
RELATED: For The Culture: America's dark past of medical mistreatment in Black communities leads to hesitancy with the COVID-19 vaccine
To learn more, go to our Black History Month page on the WCNC Charlotte website and or mobile app.