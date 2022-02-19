The Queen City Black Heritage Festival made its return this year. Here's what it looked like

For Black History Month, the festival returns in post-COVID form by offering free vaccines to attendees

CONCORD, N.C. — After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the 2022 Queen City Black Heritage Festival celebrated Black History Month in person. This year's theme is "Past, Present, and Future."

The last time the festival was held was just before the pandemic shut everything down. This year, there was an opportunity to get protected against the vaccine in tandem with the celebrations.

"With COVID, it runs rampant through our community. So, we just want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to get a vaccine if they haven't already got one because, you know, largely, this could potentially be a group that could be highly elusive," organizer Michael Calloway said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the latest data shows 50% of African Americans in the state have at least one dose of the vaccine. That number is behind Hispanics, Caucasians, and Asians.

In addition to free vaccinations, Calloway said the mission of the festival was "to increase and support local black-owned businesses."

The public was invited to the free event at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center featuring 40 Black-owned businesses. Attendees were treated to games, live performances, and giveaways.

Calloway said of future generations "I hope they're inspired. That's the biggest thing, You just want them to be inspired to go out and live their passion and live their dreams. So to be able to see a lot of Black-owned businesses, a lot of our dance teams and music teams, and things of that nature. So we just want them to get inspired and get as much medical information as they can, as much realtor information as they can, to make better decisions and informative decisions in the future."