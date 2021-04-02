Honoring Charlotte civil rights leader Dr. Reginald Hawkins

In 1968, Dr. Hawkins became the first African-American since reconstruction to run for governor of North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All this month WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Today we are honoring Dr. Reginald Hawkins, a civil rights leader who played a key role in desegregating Charlotte schools, hospitals and public places.

Hawkins moved to Charlotte to attend Johnson C. Smith University and remained a resident of the Queen City.

In 1968, he became the first African-American since reconstruction to run for governor of North Carolina.