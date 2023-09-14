Carowinds unveils haunting lineup for Scarowinds

The theme park's annual Halloween-themed festivities run through Oct. 29.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scarowinds begins its six-week run at Carowinds starting Friday. The annual Halloween-themed festivities run through Oct. 29 with haunted mazes, scare zones, live shows and more.

The amusement park, on the state line between North Carolina and South Carolina just south of Charlotte, is introducing a new live performance this year called Conjure the Night. Also new this year is Procession of Nightmares, a "cavalcade of hideous, monstrous structures slithers through the park" at 7:30 p.m., according to the park announcement. Meanwhile, the new scare zone, Harvest FEAR, takes visitors into a "realm of horror."

Blue Ridge Road Killers, what Carowinds called a fan favorite, returns this year.

Also returning are mazes: Depths of Darkness, Paranormal Inc., Silver Scream Studios: Condemned, Slaughter House: The Final Cut, and Tooth Fairy. Scare zones BloodYard, Ripper Alley, The Harlequin Club, and The Hollow" also return.

The park's four live shows include new performances called Halloween Hootenanny and Raging Inferno.

The park recommends guests to the main attraction be at least 13 years old.

For family-friendly fun, the park welcomes kids to The Great Pumpkin Fest with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang. Activities include trick-or-treating in Camp Snoopy.

