CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab the family and head out to Carowinds' WinterFest to create lifelong memories!
The holiday event features a sleigh-full of fun things to do for Christmas. It includes live shows, carolers, holiday-themed games and of course sweet treats. You'll also enjoy a dazzling display of holiday lights.
The event continues through Jan. 9. Tickets prices start at $24.99. Prices may vary. Check the Carowinds website for further details.
Also, check out this list of entertainment, attractions, and food as they turn an amusement park into a stunning showcase of dazzling displays of decorations for the Winterfest event.
Attractions
Information provided from Carowinds Website
Charlie Brown's Christmas tree lot
- Charlie Brown's Christmas town is filled with lights, rides, and the Peanuts gang who can't wait to put on a show for you! What's Christmas without Charlie Brown and his iconic Christmas tree?
Jack Frost's Igloo Village
- Come chill out in one of Jack Frost's luxury Igloos! Furnished with comfort and warmth, this is the perfect spot to take a break and immerse yourself in the beauty of WinterFest! Each purchased reservation is valid for 4 people.
Mrs. Claus Kitchen Cookie Decorating
- Mrs. Claus invites you to stop by and decorate four of your very own delicious cookie creations.
North Pole Post Office
- Pens, crayons, and paper are at the ready to make that special holiday request to Santa!
Reindeer Treat Trail
- Santa’s reindeer have shared some of their favorite treats, and you can find them at nine treat stations in Christmas Carousel Park.
Snow Flake Lake
- Test your skills on the ice skating rink!
St. Nick's Picks
- A picture with Santa is a holiday tradition, and the man in the red suit will be taking toy requests throughout WinterFest.
Food
- Blitzen's Fixins
- Candy Cane's Sugar Shack
- Dancer's Snack Shack
- Dasher's Diner
- Harmoney Hall
- Prancer's Pizza
- Sugar Plum's Fairy Fries
Lights
- Candy Cane Lane
- Blue Ridge Country Christmas
- Celebration Plaza
- Celebration Slopes
- Charlie Brown's Christmas Town
- Christmas Crossroads
- Christmas Park
Entertainment
- Carowinds Winterfest Wonderland Parade
- Charlie Brown's Christmas Spectacular
- Coca-Cola Polar Party
- Four Drummers Drumming
- Holly Jolly Trolley
- Jingle Jazz
- The Mistletones
- Tinker's Toy Factory
- Tree Lighting Celebration
For more info and a full list of events, visit the Carowinds Winterfest website.