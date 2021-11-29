Enjoy a taste of all the senses with the sights, smells, and sounds of WinterFest in the Carolinas!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab the family and head out to Carowinds' WinterFest to create lifelong memories!

The holiday event features a sleigh-full of fun things to do for Christmas. It includes live shows, carolers, holiday-themed games and of course sweet treats. You'll also enjoy a dazzling display of holiday lights.

The event continues through Jan. 9. Tickets prices start at $24.99. Prices may vary. Check the Carowinds website for further details.

Also, check out this list of entertainment, attractions, and food as they turn an amusement park into a stunning showcase of dazzling displays of decorations for the Winterfest event.





Attractions

Information provided from Carowinds Website

Charlie Brown's Christmas tree lot

Charlie Brown's Christmas town is filled with lights, rides, and the Peanuts gang who can't wait to put on a show for you! What's Christmas without Charlie Brown and his iconic Christmas tree?

Jack Frost's Igloo Village

Come chill out in one of Jack Frost's luxury Igloos! Furnished with comfort and warmth, this is the perfect spot to take a break and immerse yourself in the beauty of WinterFest! Each purchased reservation is valid for 4 people.

Mrs. Claus Kitchen Cookie Decorating

Mrs. Claus invites you to stop by and decorate four of your very own delicious cookie creations.

North Pole Post Office

Pens, crayons, and paper are at the ready to make that special holiday request to Santa!

Reindeer Treat Trail

Santa’s reindeer have shared some of their favorite treats, and you can find them at nine treat stations in Christmas Carousel Park.

Snow Flake Lake

Test your skills on the ice skating rink!

St. Nick's Picks

A picture with Santa is a holiday tradition, and the man in the red suit will be taking toy requests throughout WinterFest.

Food

Blitzen's Fixins

Candy Cane's Sugar Shack

Dancer's Snack Shack

Dasher's Diner

Harmoney Hall

Prancer's Pizza

Sugar Plum's Fairy Fries

Lights

Candy Cane Lane

Blue Ridge Country Christmas

Celebration Plaza

Celebration Slopes

Charlie Brown's Christmas Town

Christmas Crossroads

Christmas Park

Entertainment

Carowinds Winterfest Wonderland Parade

Charlie Brown's Christmas Spectacular

Coca-Cola Polar Party

Four Drummers Drumming

Holly Jolly Trolley

Jingle Jazz

The Mistletones

Tinker's Toy Factory

Tree Lighting Celebration