Charlotte middle schooler saves money all year to buy Christmas gifts for others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte middle schooler is continuing his mission to help out during the holiday season. As soon as Christmas 2021 wrapped up, the year-long countdown began for Jaelim Mays. He calls his mission, "The 12 Days of Christmas."

“All the days leading up to Christmas Eve where we give to the community," Jaelim Mays said.

Throughout the year, the 8th grader saved up his allowance and chore money.

“He cleans up the pool, and around the house and dishes,” Deja Mays, Jaelim's mother, said.

All that work throughout the year is to purchase as many things as possible for anyone in need.

He could tell you countless reasons why he wants to do this, but ultimately he likes to put a smile on people's faces.

His parents said, from the start, they wanted to help him with the task. His mother said she jumped right in and was speechless by the idea.

“I just thought, you’ve got to be kidding me, it was a perfect idea and I was so excited for him," Deja Mays said.

So far this year, the family said they've spend over $2,000 on items and all the gifts cover their entire living room floor. This year, as budgets are tighter due to national inflation, Deja Mays said they do this for the good of others.

“It always hits on your pocket," Deja Mays said. "It's hard for people to have the necessities, let alone the things that they want instead of need."

They are accepting donation so they can buy more presents for people. And If you'd like to sign someone up to receive, click here.

“We wanted to help our son achieve that goal of helping whoever," Deja Mays said.