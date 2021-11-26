'We don't have any shortages here' | Charlotte Christmas tree lot says supply chain issues haven't impacted tree supply

If you’re a real Christmas tree person, now is the time to find that perfect tree. Is the supply chain affecting local Christmas Trees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 'Tis the season! The day after Thanksgiving is not only a busy time for shopping but a busy time for many to start decorating.

If you’re a real Christmas tree person, now is the time to find that perfect tree. With supply chain issues affecting almost everything, WCNC Charlotte went to see if it's impacting real Christmas tree lots in Charlotte.

The search for the perfect Christmas tree can be hard enough. Millions of families across the country are now starting to do their real Christmas tree shopping.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, live tree price tags have nearly doubled compared to prices in 2015. The National Christmas Trees Association said artificial Christmas tree retailers report having to raise prices 20-30% this season, citing increases due to supply chain and COVID-19.

“We didn’t want to miss out,” customer Brian Franklin said.

Franklin said he came out to the lot Friday because he heard there could be a shortage of Christmas trees.

“I think it's a phenomenal amount of trees -- it's wonderful, we were actually surprised to see so many trees,” Franklin said.

“If you come out to Simpson’s Christmas Trees lot you will be able to get yourself a Christmas tree we don't have any shortages here,” employee James Fowler said.

Fowler said because they get their trees in North Carolina, they don’t have any issue with supply.

“We haven't really been affected like I said, this is easier when it's local economy we just head to the mountains load the trailers, and head home,” Fowler said.

According to Fowler, they have seen prices go up a few dollars -- but not by much.

“Inflation the economy, COVID, I think every year they go up just a touch, you're not getting a $100 tree last year and its $200 this year, it's dollars [different],” Fowler said.

One thing that has stayed the same is the experience of buying a real tree.

The lot is located on Pineville-Matthews Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts