Charlotte-area Kwanzaa celebrations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kwanzaa is a week-long holiday that is observed annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Throughout the seven-day celebration, families come together to eat, dance and rededicate themselves to the holiday’s seven core principles, known as the Nguzo Saba, which reinforce the importance of family, community and culture. They include: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).

There are a number of events happening across the greater Charlotte area to celebrate Kwanzaa. If you have an event you'd like added, please contact our newsroom by calling or texting 704-329-3600.

The daily celebrations will be held from 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M., on December 26 – January 1, 2023.

Umoja (Unity) – December 26th, 7pm – Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church, 6116 Montieth Dr., 28213, 6pm – African Marketplace

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) – December 27th, 7pm – The Movement Center 2701 Freedom Drive, 28208 – 6pm – African Marketplace

Ujima (Collective Work & Responsibility) – December 28th, 7 pm – Little Rock AME Zion Church

401 N. McDowell Street, 28204 – 6pm – African Marketplace

401 N. McDowell Street, 28204 – 6pm – African Marketplace Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) – December 29th, 7pm – The Arts Factory, 1548 W. Trade Street, 28216 (Adjacent to Mosaic Village; extra parking available @ Mosaic Village) – 6pm – African Marketplace – Limited seating

Nia (Purpose) – December 30th, 7pm – The Arts Factory

1548 W. Trade Street, 28216 (Adjacent to Mosaic Village; extra parking available @ Mosaic Village) – 6pm – African Marketplace – Limited seating

1548 W. Trade Street, 28216 (Adjacent to Mosaic Village; extra parking available @ Mosaic Village) – 6pm – African Marketplace – Limited seating Kuumba (Creativity) – December 31st, 7pm – The Arts Factory

1548 W. Trade Street, 28216 (Adjacent to Mosaic Village; extra parking available @ Mosaic Village) – 6pm – African Marketplace – Limited seating

1548 W. Trade Street, 28216 (Adjacent to Mosaic Village; extra parking available @ Mosaic Village) – 6pm – African Marketplace – Limited seating Imani (Faith) – January 1, 2023, 7pm – Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church 6116 Montieth Dr., 28213





Matthews

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Free event at the Matthews Community Center, located at 100 McDowell Street. Enjoy music, dancing, and an informative presentation about the holiday. All are welcome to attend.

Gantt Center

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Ages: All ages

Cost: Free



See the schedule of the evening's experiences below:

6 pm - 7:30 pm: Community Roots with Drums 4 Life

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm: Collective Art with Kimberly Turner

7:30 pm - 8:30 pm: Kwanzaa Informational with Kwanzaa Charlotte

This month's Wednesday Night Live is inspired by Ujima. We'll celebrate the general themes of Kwanzaa (community, unity, faith, creativity, and heritage), specifically reflecting on how we can further uplift and support each other. Dance and play with Drums 4 Life, learn the specifics of Kwanzaa traditions with Kwanzaa Charlotte, and collectively create with Kimberly Turner, owner of Elizabeth In Pearls (@elizabethinpearls).