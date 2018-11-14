CONCORD, N.C. — If you're in the holiday spirit, or maybe you need a little push to brighten your Christmas cheer, a visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway's ninth annual Speedway Christmas should be on your calendar.

The Charlotte area's most spectacular drive-through Christmas lights show returns November 18 with over 3.5 million lights along the 3.75-mile that circles most of the iconic oval and the new infield ROVAL course.

New additions to this year's program include a 50-foot Ferris wheel and live music on weekends in the Christmas village.

"This Christmas village is a really good part of our show," said Charlotte Motor Speedway's Director of Public Relations, Jonathan Coleman. "You can park the car, right in the middle of the lights, get out and enjoy some doughnuts, snap pictures in Santa's workshop, and write letters to Santa that we'll get up to the North Pole."

Coleman said the village will also have craft vendors, food vendors and a live nativity scene. You can even roast s'mores over an open fire. The fun starts with the Egg Nog Jog 5K on Saturday, November 17.

The extravagant light show has a new themed section, "Story Book in Lights," which features all of your favorite childhood characters, like the Three Little Pigs. There are new light tunnels along the trail, too.

Tickets for Speedway Christmas start at $20 per car. For more information, click here.

