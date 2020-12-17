Chocolate and candy make people happy, bakers say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been a well documented baking boom during the pandemic as Americans turn to food for comfort during a most difficult year.



That means the tradition of indulging in decadent sweets during the holidays will likely continue this year.



"There's a connection for people to chocolate and candy," says the National Confectioners Association's Carly Schildhaus. "It brings them joy and happiness and an unusual time. And those little moments of joy are so important. This year, and so important throughout the holiday season."



In fact, a National Confectioners Association survey says 80 percent of Americans will buy as much or more chocolate and candy than they usually do this winter.



The same survey found a surprising point of disagreement: the "right" way to eat a candy cane.



"58-percent of Americans like to start with a straight end, 30-percent of Americans say they start with the curved end and just 12-percent of Americans say that they break their candy canes into pieces before they enjoy them," Shildhaus says.



Caitlin Foster, a baker in Charlotte, says food can still bring us together even if we can’t be together.