The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year

Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost 10% to 15% more this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season.

Both lots WCNC Charlotte spoke to said trees are up about 10% this year compared to last year. That's, of course, because of inflation.

"We tried to keep everything as low increase as we could, maybe 10%," Brian Wyant, Snowflake Village President, said. "Some trees, depending on the size, might be 12% higher than last year, but we are trying to keep things down as low as we can."

Snowflake Village is a nonprofit tree lot.

"We are set up to raise funds for about a dozen charities in the local area," Wyant said.

Though those funds go to good use, they had to increase prices this year.

"Shipping fuel, the price of diesel cost has gone up," Wyant said. "We are no different than anyone else is."

A forestry specialist at NC State said real Christmas trees grown in North Carolina would cost about 10% to 15% more than last year to reflect inflation.

"We have had a couple of people say trees are a little bit more money, but it's understandable," Jimmy Fowler of Simpson Trees said.

At Simpson Trees, prices increased about 10% as well, but they say they are still busier than ever as folks start to get in the Christmas spirit.