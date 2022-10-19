Here's how you can cut down on expenses this spooky season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than half of the country's consumers are expected to go all out this Halloween season, with a record $10.6 billion spent on decorations, candy and costumes, according the National Retail Federation.

But with inflation at record highs, Moms of Louisville says people don't need to break the bank to get into the spooky season.

Laura Herhold, one of the group's owners, said making homemade costumes will help in cutting some of the cost.

"We made ninja turtles costumes and all I did was grab roasting pans and a little bit of green spray paint and then I attached sting to it to make a backpack and I made face masks and little ninja wraps," she said. "I think I maybe spent eight dollars on everything."

A quick search on Spirit Halloween shows kids costumes can cost up to $100.

If you're looking for another cost effective costume, try "box-tumes" -- costumes made out of of cardboard boxes

Sarah Mohsen, with "Two Men and a Truck," says the local moving company is making it easy for families by offering free boxes for costumes this year.

"Come on by," she said. "It won't cost too much. Use whatever you have at home. Cut your time down, cut your cost down."

