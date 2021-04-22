How to celebrate Earth Day in Charlotte

Starting in the 1970s, Earth Day is the largest non-religious holiday celebrated around the world.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Happy Earth Day! Beginning in the 1970s, Earth Day highlights the importance of environmental preservation.

Since then, it's become the largest non-religious holiday celebrated in the world, with millions of people working to make a change for the better.

Earth Day is all about promoting clean living, finding sustainable options, and practical ways to help the environment.

There are a lot of ways to celebrate in the Queen City.

In Ballantyne, at the Ballantyne Corporate Place right off Brixham Hill Avenue, there is a paper shredding and recycling event until 1 p.m.

Catawba Brewing is handing out little baby trees!

The Bulla Gastro Pub is donating a dollar from every jalapeno margarita to the Marine Conservation Institute.

Aveda is donating part of its profits today to clean water efforts.

If you want to celebrate at home, there are a few things you can do:

Planting trees or wildflowers

Picking up any trash you see

Recycling

Where's your favorite place on earth? Many viewers have texted us in beautiful pictures!

