How to get your picture with the Easter Bunny at Concord Mills

Families can choose to sit with the Easter Bunny or maintain social distancing for their photo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Concord Mills mall announced the Easter Bunny will return this spring with photo experiences available from late March through mid-April.

The Easter Bunny photo experience runs from March 25 through April 16 with appointments available every day of the week. Families can choose to sit with Bunny or maintain social distancing for their photos.

Bunny's helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit. Reservations are encouraged due to high demand for photos.

Easter Bunny photo hours

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

In addition to Easter photos with Bunny, Concord Mills will hold special events, including Caring Bunny, for children with disabilities on Sunday, April 3, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Multiple photo packages are available, including digital downloads. Interested families can click here to learn more about scheduling an appointment to see the Easter Bunny at Concord Mills.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts