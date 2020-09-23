Place to pick the perfect pumpkin while social distancing

One of the best places to get your Fall pumpkin is at Bush-N-Vine in South Carolina. But when you pick your pumpkin you are doing it right off the vine!

YORK, S.C. — York, S.C. - It’s Pumpkin season ya’ll! At Bush-N-Vine here in South Carolina, you find a perfect place to start off Fall right while keeping your social distance.

Location: 1650 Filbert Hwy, York, SC 29745

This pleasant escape in York, South Carolina will just leave you with a smile. For years this family run farm has been a go to spot for pumpkin picking! This year’s pumpkin patch is a short visible walking distance from the store that sits right in the Parking lot when you first arrive.

What’s unique about Bush N’ Vine is you get to handpick your own Pumpkin right off the vine!

“You want to save the stem, that’s what makes a good pumpkin is a good stem. Don’t pick up by the stem because you don’t want that stem to break. So, you want to pick it up by the base,” tells Sam Hall, one of the co-owners of the farm.

Monday through Saturday from 8AM until 5PM you can venture through this patch and find your perfect pumpkin

But sadly, due to Covid-19 there won’t be any hayrides this year. In years past, hayrides would bring you deeper into the farm to another pumpkin field.

“We just didn’t feel comfortable putting a lot of people on a wagon,” says Sam Hall.

They also have a free walking trail open to anyone.

“We got a one-mile hiking trail to encourage people to get out and enjoy the pretty weather,” insures Sam Hall.

There is also a beautiful sunflower field you need to check out also in view from the store. Can you say instagram?!

TIP: YOU HAVE TO TRY THE STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM!

“You can’t leave without getting some ice cream,” says Sam Hall.

“Ice cream that gets made from our own strawberries grown here on the farm," tells Amarillo Nivens, an employee at the farm.

The pumpkins are ready to pick now and will continue growing into early October. And pumpkins love cooler and dry weather that started off Autumn.

Pick Your Own Pumpkin Prices:

(This includes all shapes, colors and sizes.)

< 5 lbs. $0.95/lb

5+ lbs - $0.59/lb

There are picnic tables and rocking chairs outside the farm if you would like to relax and enjoy the beauty that is out here. It is a safe, Fall-friendly activity that is perfect for the whole family.

So what are you waiting for? Go pick your perfect pumpkin!