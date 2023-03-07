Fireworks laws in the Carolinas: What's illegal?

Laws surrounding the sale and possession of fireworks vary in North Carolina and South Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cities and towns across North Carolina and South Carolina are celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks extravaganzas and other festivities, but what if you want to celebrate at home?

If you're planning an at-home Fourth bash, you need to know the laws about fireworks before you head to the store and buy all the bottle rockets, firecrackers and smoke bombs you can afford.

It's also important to remember that fireworks are dangerous. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission report, fireworks-related injuries are up 25% over the last 15 years. There were at least nine deaths and an estimated 11,500 emergency room visits last year.

North Carolina fireworks laws

Let's start with what's legal: Sparklers, glow worms or snakes, smoke bombs and trick noisemakers. These are allowed statewide without any special permits.

Illegal: If it flies up in the air and explodes, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, mortars, etc., then it's illegal in North Carolina.

The bottom line is the only fireworks that are legal emit sparks. They can make noise but if they fly into the air and explode, it's against the law, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Lt. Chris Davenport.

Violators of the state's fireworks law can face a fine or up to six months in jail.

Age limits: Children under the age of 16 cannot legally buy or use fireworks in North Carolina.

South Carolina fireworks laws

Unlike North Carolina, South Carolina's fireworks laws are pretty relaxed. There is no provision that differentiates between flying fireworks or explosives compared to sparkling devices.

Age limits: Anyone 16 and older can purchase fireworks in South Carolina.

Fireworks are typically policed as a general noise ordinance. Several towns and counties have rules against shooting fireworks at certain times of the day. Check with your local police or sheriff's department to know before you get reported.

