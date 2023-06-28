Upcoming events to celebrate the Fourth of July

With multiple celebration events being held in and around Charlotte, you can take your pick of which day and where to celebrate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Fourth of July falling on Tuesday this year, celebrations are being held throughout the weekend up until the holiday. There are plenty of free and fun events being held in and around the Charlotte area.

Saturday, July 1

Monroe Parks & Recreation Independence Day celebration

Live music, food trucks and activities for all ages will be hosted from 2-6 p.m. at the Parks Williams Athletic Complex in Monroe on Saturday, July 1. The city’s fireworks display will take place on July 4 in Downtown Monroe. You can find more information about both events here.

Sunday, July 2

Charlotte Symphony’s Celebrate America!

Happening before the holiday on July 2, the Charlotte Symphony is holding a night of music to celebrate America and ending the night with fireworks! Gates open at 5 p.m. with a concert beginning at 8 p.m. Children will be admitted for free while tickets for youths (ages 13-18) are $5 in advance. Adult tickets are $18 in advance and the prices of both ticket options will raise at the gate. You can find out more information and tickets can be purchased here.

Monday, July 3

Harrisburg’s Annual July Fourth Celebration

This year’s celebration features two nights of music, food and fireworks at Harrisburg Park from July 3-4. Activities will be open from 4-10 p.m. with live music beginning at 6 p.m. and ending when the firework show begins at 9:30 p.m. both nights. A parade on Highway 49 will be held on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. Entry to the park is free, but tickets will have to be purchased to participate in the activities. One and two-day wristbands are available to buy starting at $20. You can view the schedule for both days' events and find more ticket information here.

Fourth of July celebration at U.S. National Whitewater Center

Admission into the park is free for this two-day event, taking place on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4 both from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free event will feature live music that will be followed by the firework show at 9:30 p.m. each night. Parking is $6 and the center's activities will be offered at regular price. The days' events can be viewed here.

July Third Independence celebration

The city of Fairview is hosting its twelfth annual July 3 celebration from 2-9 p.m. at Fairview City Hall. There will be food trucks, live music performances and multiple activities for kids to enjoy. Entry to this event is free and those who arrive early will receive a free t-shirt and other giveaway items.

Tuesday, July 4

Free Fishing Day in North Carolina

Created to promote the sport of fishing, anyone is able to fish in public bodies of water in North Carolina on July Fourth, regardless of whether or not they have a license. For more information and fishing tips, continue reading here.

SkyShow at BB&T Ballpark

A fireworks show will take place after the Charlotte Knights baseball game on Tuesday, July 4. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. and tickets start at $25. The fireworks can also be viewed from Romare Bearden Park.

Carowinds! The Celebrate America Fireworks Show

Starting at 10:30 p.m. on July 4, Carowinds will hold firework shows across the park. The best in-park viewing locations are listed as the areas near Carolina Boardwalk, County Fair and Celebration Plaza. Day passes can be purchased on their website and make sure to note that some rides will close early to prepare for the fireworks event. You can visit here for more details on the event.

Fourth at the Fort celebration

This year’s free event will feature music headliners such as Walker Hayes and Foreigner, as well as an 18-minute fireworks display starting at 9:45 p.m. The festivities at Fort Bragg, featuring parachute free-fall demonstrations, will go from 3-10 p.m. on the Fourth. While the event is free, guests still need to secure a pass from the Visitor Center before entry to the field. More information can be found here.

Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is holding a Hero’s Parade accompanied by fireworks on July 4. The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. with tickets for adults and kids over 13 costing $10. Military and first responders get free entry with their ID.

City of Gastonia Fourth of July Celebration

The city of Gastonia is starting its holiday celebration at 5 p.m. on July 4 downtown along West Main Avenue and the Rotary Pavilion. The event will have a large array of vendors, as well as food trucks and beer gardens open until the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. There will also be entertainment, such as face painting, carnival games and other free activities in the KidsZone. A schedule of the night's events can be found here.

Fireworks Extravaganza at Tweetsie Railroad