CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many businesses thank veterans and active military members by offering them a free meal or other gift on Veterans Day, which is Sunday, November 11th, 2018. If you’re a member of the military, please check out this list, and see if there’s a deal that you might be able to take advantage of. If you’re not a military member, you probably know one. Why not share this information and also thank them as well?
Not all of these deals take place exactly on Veterans Day, so make sure to read all the details. Unless otherwise specified, these freebies and deals are for veterans and active duty military and take place Sunday, November 11, 2018. This list also includes special Veterans Day events. Also you’ll want to click the links to find out what form of proof is required to show your status. (And verify that the location you’re interested in is participating.)
Also, make sure to read this whole post, because it includes events like Veterans Day Parades, and also freebies like free car washes and free haircuts.
Free food and drink
Applebees Veterans Day Freebie
Choice of free entrée from a special menu on Sunday, November 11th, 2018. Dine-in only. Proof of service required.
Bar Louie Veterans Day Freebie
Free flatbread or burger for veterans and active duty military with military I.D. on Sunday, November 11th, 2018. Also, through its week-long “Mission for Vets” campaign, from Monday, November 5 to Monday, November 12, Bar Louie invites its guests to donate via an add-on to their checks. All proceeds will be donated to Operation Homefront’s Critical Financial Assistance program to help veterans and their families in immediate need.
BLT Steak Veterans Day Deal
On Sunday, November 11th, 2018, veterans and active duty military get 50% off parties of 2 or less and 25% off parties of 3 or more. Only one member of the party needs to be a veteran or active duty military member.
Bonefish Grill
On Sunday, November 11th, 2018, all active and retired service members with a valid military ID will receive a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer.
BJ’s Restaurant Veterans Day Freebie
On Sunday, November 11th, 2018, all military members who dine-in restaurant receive a complimentary entree up to $12.95 plus a free Dr Pepper beverage by presenting a military ID or proof of service at any BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse location nationwide.
California Pizza Kitchen Veterans Day Freebie
Veterans and Active Military receive a free entrée on Sunday, November 11th, 2018, from a special menu that includes certain pizzas, salads and pastas. Dine-in only. Must be in uniform or show proof of military status.
Chipotle Veterans Day BOGO
On Sunday, November 11th, 2018 Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one deal to active duty military, reserves, National Guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID. Free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value.
Cracker Barrel Veterans Day Freebie
On Sunday, November 11th, 2018, military veterans will receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Dine-in only.
Denny’s
Monday, November 12th, 2018, from 5 a.m. to noon, veterans and military personnel get a free “Build-Your-Own Grand Slam.”
Dunkin’ Veterans Day Free Donut
On Sunday, November 11, at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, veterans and active duty military are eligible to receive a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.
Fatz Veterans Dan Freebie
On Monday, November 12th, all veterans and active military can get a free World Famous Calabash Chicken basket. Military Id required. Also, the entire month of November, veterans and active military members receive 25% off their meal.
Golden Corral Veterans Day Freebie
Golden Corral’s annual Military Appreciation Night is Monday, November 12th, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Anybody who has served in the military is eligible for a free meal.
Logan’s Roadhouse Veterans Day Freebie
Sunday, November 11th, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., all Veterans and Military Personnel will receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu (with valid military id). Beverage not included.
McCormick & Schmick’s Veterans Day Freebie
Veterans and Gold Star honorees (parents and spouse) are invited to enjoy a free entrée at McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11th, 2018. The offer is available for both lunch and dinner.
On the Border Veterans Day Freebie
Sunday, November 11th, active and former military members get a free meal. Choose any two items off the combo menu, like tacos, enchiladas, empanadas, mini chimis and more. All servied with Mexican rice and beans, plus endless chips and salsa.
Red Lobster Veterans Day Freebie
Veterans, active duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert on Sunday, November 11th, and Monday, November 12th, 2018. Choices include Sweet Chili Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, Lobster and Langostino Pizza and Signature Shrimp Cocktail. Desserts include Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, Warm Apple Crostada, Chocolate Wave and Brownie Overboard.
Shane’s Rib Shack Veterans Day Freebie
Participating locations will provide military personnel with a free sandwich, regular side and 20-oz. beverage from Thursday, November 8th, to Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
TCBY at Berewick Veterans Day Freebie
Veterans get 3 oz. of frozen yogurt for free on Sunday, November 11, 2018. 4833-A Berewick Town Center Drive.
Wild Wing Cafe Veterans Day Freebie
On Sunday, November 11th, 2018, veterans get a free meal. Choose from any Awesome Salad, Wild Wrap, Beefy Burger or Chicken Sandwich.
Other Freebies and discounts
Grace For Vets
Free car wash for veterans and military members on Sunday, November 11, 2018.
Great Clips
Great Clips: Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military on Sunday, November 11, 2018.
Sports Clips
Sports Clips: Military members can get a free haircut on Sunday, November 11, 2018. In addition, $1 from every hair service on November 11 will be donated to the “Help A Hero” fundraising campaign.
Super 8 by Wyndham
Through December 11th, 2018, any current or retired military personnel, veterans and their families who book and stay at participating Super 8 hotels in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of Super 8’s 20% off military discount.
Red Roof Inn
From November 1 – December 31, 2018, all active duty and veterans can enjoy 20% off our best available rate for stays reserved November 1, 2018 – February 28, 2019 when using VP#623095. The Home for the Holidays rate is only available when you book online at redroof.com or by calling 800.RED.ROOF (800.733.7663) at Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+ and The Red Collection properties.
Veterans Day Events
Veterans Day in Mooresville
Mooresville Veterans Day Parade and Celebration: Mooresville celebrates with a parade and ceremony on Sunday, November 11. Follow the above link to see information on this event, as well as other Veterans Day events throughout the week.
Charlotte’s Veterans Day Parade
Salute to Veterans Parade: Charlotte’s Veterans Day Parade is on Saturday, November 10. It starts at 700 North Tryon Street at 11 a.m. and ends at 600 South Tryon Street.
Veterans Day in Cornelius
Cornelius Veterans Day Celebrations: The celebration in Cornelius, on Saturday, November 10, starts at the Cornelius Town Hall lawn at 9 a.m., with free patriotic arts and crafts for kids. Then it continues at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument at Rotary Plaza, at the Town Hall lawn, with a 21-gun salute and a performance of patriotic songs by the W.A. Hough High School choir.
Independence on the Farm
Independence on the Farm is an annual event that raises funds for severely wounded veterans. It takes place Saturday, November 17th, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Hunter Farm, 13624 Providence Road, Weddington. The event features a concert by 20 Ride – America’s #1 Zac Brown Tribute. Tickets include food, drink, wagon rides, a petting barn and more entertainment. Tickets are $35, and are just $10 for veterans and active duty military members and their family members. Tickets are free for kids.
Veterans Day Events in the Charlotte area
Saturday, November 10, 2018
Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony in Huntersville
9:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Veterans Park (Huntersville)
Veterans Day Celebration for Families in Cornelius
9:30 am to 10:45 am | FREE | Cornelius Town Hall
11:00 am | FREE
Cornelius Veterans Day Program
11:00 am | FREE | Cornelius Town Hall
Sunday, November 11, 2018
Free car wash for vets and military members
All Day | FREE
Mooresville Veterans Day Ceremony
11:00 am | FREE
For Heroes Proved: A Veterans Day Concert
7:30 pm | FREE | Ovens Auditorium
Saturday, November 17, 2018
Independence on the Farm: Just $10 for veterans gets food, drink, concert by 20 Ride, much more
3:00 pm to 7:00 pm | $0-35.00 | The Hunter Farm