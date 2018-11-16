From a perfect meal to the best Black Friday deals: How to have your best Thanksgiving ever

Experts say a travel will hit a 13-year high and a record number of Americans will fly this holiday season

This sounds simple. If you're going out of town to visit friends or family for Thanksgiving, you're going to want to be prepared. Sure, you probably could just hop in the car and get where you're going, but with so many others doing the same, taking a few minutes to make a travel plan is a good idea.

This Thanksgiving, AAA says 54.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home, an increase of 4.8-percent over last year. It's the highest total since 2005, and in addition to all those extra people driving, 25 million people are projected to take to the friendly skies for their holiday destination.

If you're among those driving, plot out potential stops for fuel along the way. Gas prices are expected to plummet for Thanksgiving, according to Gas Buddy. On Wednesday, the national average was down 7 cents from where it was last week and nearly a quarter cheaper per gallon than one year ago. If you have a destination in Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma or Texas you could see gas for less than $2 a gallon.

And finally, please take your time if you're driving. North Carolina Highway Patrol is stepping up patrols along interstate highways, with state troopers being placed every 20 miles from November 21-25. They're also taking part in the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge, a joint operation among several states on I-40.

“Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones to once again unite together,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the NC Highway Patrol. “Our mission is simple; reduce needless collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities statewide.”