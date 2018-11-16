WATCH LIVE
From a perfect meal to the best Black Friday deals: How to have your best Thanksgiving ever
Author: WCNC Staff
Published: 8:46 AM EST November 16, 2018
Updated: 11:39 AM EST November 16, 2018
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holiday season is officially here. And while you might hear Christmas bells ringing or be full of Christmas cheer, we have to get through Thanksgiving first.

The countdown is on to Turkey Day 2018. And aside from traditions like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which can be seen on NBC Charlotte at 9 a.m. ET, and football, there's plenty of things for you to plan for the entire family on the big day.

Here's everything you need to know to make the most of Thanksgiving in 2018

Chapter 1

Having the perfect meal

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a delicious turkey and all the trimmings.

When Thanksgiving comes to mind, most of us think about the meal. And why wouldn't we? Whether you're a fan of turkey, ham or maybe even brisket, the Thanksgiving holiday has almost always been identified with the traditional feast of turkey, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkins and vegetables that were based on traditional New England harvests.

And there's still time to get everything ready for your Thanksgiving feast. If you're looking to avoid long lines at the grocery store, you probably think to not go the day before, but experts say the worst day to shop is actually the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. And if you're waiting to pick up your turkey or ham, you might want to go ahead and pick it up before they're sold out. Chances are, you'll spend a little less than last year. The average Thanksgiving dinner — enough to feed 10 people, plus leftovers — is down 22 cents from last year, with customers saving nearly a dollar on a whole turkey.

Or you could skip the cooking altogether and order a pre-cooked meal for the family. Many Charlotte-area restaurants, including Boston Market, Cracker Barrel and Bojangles' offer pre-cooked meals for families of all sizes. Click here for more information on where you can simply order your Thanksgiving meal and skip the trip to the supermarket.

Chapter 2

If you're traveling, have a plan

Experts say a travel will hit a 13-year high and a record number of Americans will fly this holiday season

This sounds simple. If you're going out of town to visit friends or family for Thanksgiving, you're going to want to be prepared. Sure, you probably could just hop in the car and get where you're going, but with so many others doing the same, taking a few minutes to make a travel plan is a good idea.

This Thanksgiving, AAA says 54.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home, an increase of 4.8-percent over last year. It's the highest total since 2005, and in addition to all those extra people driving, 25 million people are projected to take to the friendly skies for their holiday destination.

If you're among those driving, plot out potential stops for fuel along the way. Gas prices are expected to plummet for Thanksgiving, according to Gas Buddy. On Wednesday, the national average was down 7 cents from where it was last week and nearly a quarter cheaper per gallon than one year ago. If you have a destination in Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma or Texas you could see gas for less than $2 a gallon.

And finally, please take your time if you're driving. North Carolina Highway Patrol is stepping up patrols along interstate highways, with state troopers being placed every 20 miles from November 21-25. They're also taking part in the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge, a joint operation among several states on I-40.

“Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones to once again unite together,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the NC Highway Patrol. “Our mission is simple; reduce needless collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities statewide.”

Chapter 3

Some of the best Black Friday deals are already online

Dodge the crowds and still get the best deals by shopping from home this year

With some stores offering Black Friday pricing as early as Thanksgiving Day, you might feel obligated to leave the family gathering early to save a few dollars. Don't let retailers ruin your Thanksgiving! Our Matt Granite has found dozens of amazing Black Friday deals that are already online and will let you avoid the stores and long lines.

Matt says 75 percent of the hottest deals are online and they're the same retailers and distributors that serve Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy and many other popular stores. Save hundreds on the hottest electronics, laptops, cookware and more by clicking here.

If you enjoy doing your shopping in person, we have plenty of great deals you can find in stores, too. Many retailers will be offering doorbusters on Black Friday, including Macy's, Kohl's and J.C. Penney. If you plan on doing some shopping on Thanksgiving Day, you'll want to check this list. Dozens of retailers — Costco, Ikea, Sam's Club and Nordstrom to name a few —will be closed for the holiday.

Some of the best Black Friday deals include Element 55-inch smart TVs for $199.99 at Target (regularly $379.99, in stores only) and KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer for $279.99 (regularly $449) at J.C. Penney.

Chapter 4

Kickstart the Christmas season with Santa Claus

The Charlotte area is home to many Christmas tree lighting ceremonies to welcome the season

Santa has already arrived at some Charlotte malls, but the big arrival is when he finishes the Charlotte Thanksgiving Day parade right in the heart of uptown. The Charlotte area is home to more than a dozen tree lighting ceremonies and all of them have plenty of fun and free activities for the whole family.

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers will host their fifth annual tree lighting outside Bank of America Stadium. With appearances from Sir Purr, the TopCats and PurrCussion drumline, the team will help usher in the season all evening long. Or maybe you're in the mood for some ice skating? If so, head to the NASCAR Hall of Fame next Saturday where you can enjoy live music and meet Santa.

If you're like many of us here at NBC Charlotte, maybe you're already looking for the perfect Christmas tree. Be prepared to spend a little extra this year if you're in the market for a live tree. Steve Troxler, North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner, says a "fantastic" crop has increased demand across North Carolina.

As you probably know, the Fraser Fir is native to North Carolina and represents 99 percent of all Christmas trees sold in the state. Each year, North Carolina sells roughly 4.3 million trees, adding up to $85 million of economic impact from 800 tree farms in the state.

Did you know a North Carolina tree was chosen for the White House? For the 13th time, the Blue Room in the White House will display a North Carolina Fraser Fir. It's the third time a tree from Avery County will be in the White House. The national tree lighting ceremony is Monday, you won't want to miss it!

