From a perfect meal to the best Black Friday deals: How to have your best Thanksgiving ever

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a delicious turkey and all the trimmings.
When Thanksgiving comes to mind, most of us think about the meal. And why wouldn't we? Whether you're a fan of turkey, ham or maybe even brisket, the Thanksgiving holiday has almost always been identified with the traditional feast of turkey, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkins and vegetables that were based on traditional New England harvests.
And there's still time to get everything ready for your Thanksgiving feast. If you're looking to avoid long lines at the grocery store, you probably think to not go the day before, but experts say the worst day to shop is actually the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. And if you're waiting to pick up your turkey or ham, you might want to go ahead and pick it up before they're sold out. Chances are, you'll spend a little less than last year. The average Thanksgiving dinner — enough to feed 10 people, plus leftovers — is down 22 cents from last year, with customers saving nearly a dollar on a whole turkey.
Or you could skip the cooking altogether and order a pre-cooked meal for the family. Many Charlotte-area restaurants, including Boston Market, Cracker Barrel and Bojangles' offer pre-cooked meals for families of all sizes. Click here for more information on where you can simply order your Thanksgiving meal and skip the trip to the supermarket.