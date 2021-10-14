Goodwill offering spooky, yet affordable, Halloween costumes

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has costumes for less than $10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is a little more than two weeks away, and this one should be different from last year.

According to the CDC, kids are safe to go house-to-house in search of treats, as long as they stay socially distanced, and they'll need some costumes!

But if you don't feel like shelling out for a one-time piece, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has costumes for less than $10.

Purchases made at Goodwill stores go toward free job training and services for those looking for work.

You can get a costume today, but hurry; they're selling fast!

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT!