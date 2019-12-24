They say each state has its own personality, and a recent holiday-themed survey shows its truth.

Satellite Internet looked into what people are searching this Christmas by state, and a few of the results are worth sharing:

  • Texas: Fast-food open on Christmas
  • Alaska: Planet Fitness hours
  • California: Netflix
  • Mississippi: Last-minute gift ideas
  • Ohio: Where to buy coal
  • New Jersey: Eggnog alcohol recipes
  • Utah: Santa Tracker

A few honorable mentions include weather forecast, Starbucks hours, best Christmas lights near me and NFL scores.

See the full list here.
The most popular Google search was "Netflix," which was the top search query in 12 states. What better way to relax than pulling up Breaking Bad while you enjoy the new RV, gas mask, and chemistry set that Santa brought you?
