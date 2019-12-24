They say each state has its own personality, and a recent holiday-themed survey shows its truth.

Satellite Internet looked into what people are searching this Christmas by state, and a few of the results are worth sharing:

Texas: Fast-food open on Christmas

Fast-food open on Christmas Alaska: Planet Fitness hours

Planet Fitness hours California: Netflix

Netflix Mississippi: Last-minute gift ideas

Last-minute gift ideas Ohio: Where to buy coal

Where to buy coal New Jersey : Eggnog alcohol recipes

: Eggnog alcohol recipes Utah: Santa Tracker

A few honorable mentions include weather forecast, Starbucks hours, best Christmas lights near me and NFL scores.

See the full list here.

