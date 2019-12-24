They say each state has its own personality, and a recent holiday-themed survey shows its truth.
Satellite Internet looked into what people are searching this Christmas by state, and a few of the results are worth sharing:
- Texas: Fast-food open on Christmas
- Alaska: Planet Fitness hours
- California: Netflix
- Mississippi: Last-minute gift ideas
- Ohio: Where to buy coal
- New Jersey: Eggnog alcohol recipes
- Utah: Santa Tracker
A few honorable mentions include weather forecast, Starbucks hours, best Christmas lights near me and NFL scores.
