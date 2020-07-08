Trick or treat? COVID-19 could cancel Halloween, experts say

The coronavirus pandemic has upended pretty much everything. Now, experts say it could be coming for Halloween.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has upended pretty much everything in our lives, and now, experts say Halloween could be the next thing impacted.

The coronavirus isn't going anywhere anytime soon and it could be Halloween, and all its fun family traditions, in jeopardy. This would be yet another blow to the economy.

Last year, Americans spent $9 billion on Halloween. That puts it second for holidays, just behind Christmas. Now, one expert predicts that number could be cut in half, as Americans won't be buying nearly as much candy, costumes or decorations.

Candy companies are already adjusting their production, with Hershey making more at-home Halloween kits for 2020. Retailers are also bracing for a hit from fewer costume sales.

And it doesn't stop there. Many popular attractions have already had to cancel their Halloween celebrations, including Carowinds, which will be closed the remainder of 2020. Their annual Scarowinds event brings thousands of people to Charlotte to celebrate.