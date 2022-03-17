Lake Norman social district gets trial run with St. Patrick's Day pub crawl

The Lake Norman Social District will get kicked off with the St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl in downtown Cornelius.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lake Norman's new social district kicks off Thursday with the inaugural St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl in Old Town Cornelius.

The Lake Norman Social District is a joint venture between Old Town Public House and THIGS Cocktail Bar, marking the first social district in Mecklenburg County. Guests will be allowed to take alcoholic beverages between the venues, and there will be food trucks with live music, giveaways, drink specials and more.

The Cornelius Town Board unanimously approved a temporary ordinance in February to allow the St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl, allowing people who can legally drink alcohol to consume outside businesses and restaurants participating in the event.

The St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl runs from noon until 10 p.m.

We're about to get this party started!! 🍀🍻 🍀 Join our friends at Thigs Cocktail Bar & yours truly today between noon -... Posted by Old Town Public House on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Lake Norman Social District rules

No glass containers

Drinks cannot be more than 16 ounces

All cups must have a Lake Norman Social District logo

Cornelius police and participating businesses will enforce the social district's boundaries

Similar social districts allowing to-go alcohol have been approved in Hickory and Kannapolis. Officials in Salisbury are also working to approve a new social district in their downtown area. Hickory business owners said the new district is a way to encourage social events for all ages and boost the local economy.

"I think it will definitely drive business," Kristi Carpenter, general manager of the Hickory Wine Shoppe, said. "I also think that our customers will love the freedom of being able to go shopping in the other local businesses with their glass of wine."

Social districts have been allowed in North Carolina since the General Assembly passed a law in September that allows local governments to create spaces where people can drink outside of restaurants and bars in designated areas. Similar ordinances are in place in major cities like Las Vegas and New Orleans.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts