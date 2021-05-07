'Mom is special': Charlotte businesses offering great deals ahead of Mother's Day

Still looking for that perfect Mother's Day gift? Several Charlotte businesses are open and ready to serve customers who waited until the last minute.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday, many local businesses in the Charlotte area are excited to welcome the rush to get a special gift for mom.

Giovy Buyers is the owner of Southern Blossom Florist off East Boulevard in Charlotte. Buyers received national recognition this past year for her creative perseverance through the pandemic challenges and her loyalty to helping other local businesses.

When you walk into her flower shop, you'll find gift ideas from other local artists, as well as flowers that were purchased from local farms.

A gorgeous bouquet like the ones Buyers has pictured below is a great way to shower your mother with love with Mother's Day.

“This Mother’s Day, with flowers, you can tell them how much we appreciate them. We [herself included] have been putting a lot of hats on our heads," Buyers said.

As a mother herself and business owner, she understands the challenges that mothers especially have taken on this past year.

“We have shown how powerful we are in general, and mom is special, so just a little bouquet of flowers can tell your mom that you really appreciate them," she said.

Another local spot full of gift ideas for mom is KK Bloom. It's a women's boutique in Charlotte. They have plenty of options, from bags to shoes, beauty and jewelry.

There is something to make every mom feel loved and special this Mother's Day.