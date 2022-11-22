New ice skating and snow tubing comes to Charlotte

The baseball stadium in Uptown Charlotte will feature a new ice skating rink and snow tubing hill in addition to their traditional holiday market and lights.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are introducing a new ice skating rink and snow tubing hill at their annual Light the Knight holiday festival at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Running from Nov. 23 through Jan. 6, the annual holiday festival also features a holiday market, light show, and visits with Santa. The event runs on select nights. at the home of the Charlotte Knights, located at 324 South Mint Street in Charlotte. Event hours vary by day.

Select days will also feature special events, including the dog-friendly Bark in the Ballpark on Dec. 4, and a 50% off discount day for veterans and military servicemembers on Dec. 18 (must buy tickets at the ticket window to receive discount).

This year, the festival ticket price admission has three tiers.

Basic tickets, which include admission to the holiday festival and light show, are $10. This ticket does not include ice skating or snow tubing. For $25, a ticket holder can access the holiday festival plus either ice skating or snow tubing. A $35 ticket includes access to all activities: the festival, ice skating, and snow tubing.

Season passes are available. At $39, one could unlock unlimited trips to the festival. A season pass for all activities, including snow tubing and ice skating, is $99. (A season pass that just one of the premium activities, ice skating or snow tubing, is not available.)